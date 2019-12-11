Boca Raton City Council Approves Brightline/Virgin Trains Station Agreement
Car Rental & Rail December 11, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Boca Raton will be the company's third new station in the south corridor by the end of 2020.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer.
The Boca Raton City Council has approved a long-term land lease with Brightline, soon to be Virgin Trains, for the construction of a train station and parking garage near the City’s Downtown Library.
By the end of 2020, Boca Raton is expected to be the third new station in the company’s south corridor, joining Aventura and PortMiami in connecting the privately-operated, intercity rail system. Current stations and stops include West Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale and Miami.
According to Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, the public private partnership with Brightline/Virgin Trains will bring to fruition long term policy goals that included a downtown parking garage, new transit options, and a downtown train station.
“We pursued an opportunity to be included in this major transportation network and have seized the moment,” said Singer. “Many community partners have discussed how this train station is a game changer and puts us on the map. Once open, these vital transportation upgrades will provide benefits to Boca’s residents and businesses and will advance the long-term future of our thriving, progressive city.”
Brightline will begin building the train station, which it will fully fund and operate, on a 1.8-acre site near Palmetto Park Road and Dixie Highway in 2021, as a rail-ready connection to the $4 billion, 170-mile intercity train system. The City will fund most of the of the design and construction of a 455-car parking garage for train guests and the public. Brightline will be responsible for all the operating expenses of the garage and the parties will split the profits. Library visitors will have dedicated, covered, parking on the first floor, which will be complimentary.
“I want to thank Mayor Singer and the entire city council for getting this project done. As South Florida continues to grow, a Virgin Trains’ station in Boca Raton will add greater connectivity between our South Florida region while taking cars off the road. Expanding Virgin Trains in Boca Raton will serve as a catalyst for economic growth by creating jobs and bringing new visitors and spending to the area.”
Brightline is currently operating between Miami and West Palm Beach with nearly two million riders. Construction is underway to connect South Florida to Orlando in 2022.
“With trains already passing through Boca, our residents will now enjoy the benefit of a station that connects us to the region,” added Singer. “It’s a great win for our residents, commuting professionals, major employers, tourism, and our City’s presence.”
SOURCE: Brightline press release.
For more information on Florida
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS