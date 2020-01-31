Brightline Goes Carbon Neutral for February
WHY IT RATES: Brightline plans to reinvent the passenger rail system and advance train service in the U.S. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Brightline announced that its five-train fleet will run carbon neutral for the month of February.
Throughout the month of February, thanks to Brightline’s ongoing energy partner Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), all Brightline carbon emissions will be offset with renewable energy credits (RECs).
To celebrate this carbon-free month milestone, beginning Super Bowl LIV weekend, FPL has wrapped a Brightline train to illustrate the joint commitment to green initiatives.
“Traveling by train is an easy way to be a steward of the environment as it simply takes cars off the road,” said Patrick Goddard, president of Brightline. “With over 150,000 out-of-state visitors for the Super Bowl, added to Florida’s most congested region, Brightline and FPL are proud to eliminate our carbon footprint for February and reduce congestion.”
From its inception, Brightline has been committed to implementing green initiatives across the company, and through its strategic partnership with FPL, its trains are fueled by clean biodiesel in South Florida.
Further, Brightline’s trainsets meet the highest emissions standards, Tier 4, set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
Each trainset is powered by Siemens Charger locomotives equipped with a projected consumption of two gallons of fuel per mile.
The Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach Brightline stations feature FPL SolarNow trees, and a solar canopy is planned for Virgin MiamiCentral station that will generate clean, renewable energy for the grid and shade for guests. Additionally, Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations are also available at all Brightline station garages.
“Given our shared commitment to building a more sustainable and resilient state, FPL’s ongoing partnership with Brightline is a no-brainer and a big win for South Florida,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy. “Football fans from across the country and from around the world will be some of the first to enjoy carbon-free rides to and from downtown Miami. Along with FPL’s bold plan to install 30 million solar panels by 2030 and numerous other innovative projects, this is yet another way to showcase to the world that Florida is at the forefront of advancing affordable clean energy now and for the future.”
From January 30-February 1, 2020, FPL will be hosting a Solar Football Activation in the Smart Lounge of Virgin MiamiCentral. Travelers are invited to throw a football in the FPL Solar Field for a chance to win prizes.
Brightline, soon to be Virgin Trains, is planning its expansion to connect Las Vegas to Southern California and will feature all-electric trainsets. Construction is slated to begin later this year.
SOURCE: Brightline press release.
