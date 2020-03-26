Last updated: 08:43 AM ET, Thu March 26 2020

Brightline Temporarily Suspends Service Due to COVID-19

March 26, 2020

Brightline train in South Florida
PHOTO: Brightline train in South Florida. (photo by Patrick Clarke)

The express train service is doing its part to flatten the curve.

Due to the current coronavirus pandemic and its impact on South Florida, Brightline will temporarily suspend service on March 25, 2020. In an effort to flatten the curve and help the community recover as quickly as possible, the final northbound departure from Miami will depart at 5:50 p.m. ET.

“Like all businesses, we are operating in a period of uncertainty which may last several months. Although a difficult decision, we have decided to temporarily suspend Brightline service in the best interest of the entire South Florida community as we all seek to flatten the curve,” said Brightline President Patrick Goddard. “We are taking proactive measures with our Phase two construction teams in order to keep people employed and continue construction between Orlando and West Palm Beach. As we look ahead toward the economic recovery of Florida, projects like Brightline will help create jobs and a transportation network that will be more important than ever.”

For more information and answers to guests’ questions, visit gobrightline.com.

SOURCE: Brightline press release.

