Brightline Temporarily Suspends Service Due to COVID-19
Car Rental & Rail March 26, 2020
WHY IT RATES: The express train service is doing its part to flatten the curve.—Patrick Clarke, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Due to the current coronavirus pandemic and its impact on South Florida, Brightline will temporarily suspend service on March 25, 2020. In an effort to flatten the curve and help the community recover as quickly as possible, the final northbound departure from Miami will depart at 5:50 p.m. ET.
United Airlines Reducing Domestic Flight Schedule AgainAirlines & Airports
Atlantis, Paradise Island, Closes TemporarilyHotel & Resort
COVID-19 Closes Hotels in Dominican Republic Beach CommunitiesDestination & Tourism
“Like all businesses, we are operating in a period of uncertainty which may last several months. Although a difficult decision, we have decided to temporarily suspend Brightline service in the best interest of the entire South Florida community as we all seek to flatten the curve,” said Brightline President Patrick Goddard. “We are taking proactive measures with our Phase two construction teams in order to keep people employed and continue construction between Orlando and West Palm Beach. As we look ahead toward the economic recovery of Florida, projects like Brightline will help create jobs and a transportation network that will be more important than ever.”
For more information and answers to guests’ questions, visit gobrightline.com.
SOURCE: Brightline press release.
For more information on Miami, Florida
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS