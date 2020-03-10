Bucket List-Worthy Luxury Road Trips
Patrick Clarke March 10, 2020
If you're searching for a surefire way to enhance your next road trip, look no further than the recently-expanded Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise Rent-A-Car.
The award-winning car rental company offers a wide array of exotic vehicles boasting exceptional style and performance.
Take the family across the country in one of several luxury SUVs, including the Cadillac Escalade ESV, Land Rover Range Rover HSE and Mercedes Benz G550.
Meanwhile, couples can't go wrong in a cozy luxury convertible. The BMW 430i Convertible and Mercedes Benz SLC 300 are certain to spice up a scenic road trip through the Florida Keys or any one of America's beautiful national parks.
Enterprise customers can even cruise historic Route 66 in an American Muscle Car with available options including the Ford Mustang GT Convertible and Chevy Camaro SS.
Regardless of your choice, reserving your exotic ride is easy. Enterprise offers dozens of convenient locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. What's more, travelers can even have their vehicle dropped off and picked up as part of Enterprise's personalized customer service.
For more information on exotic car rentals from Enterprise, contact your travel advisor or visit Enterprise.com.
