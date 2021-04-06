Buy a Roomette on Amtrak, Bring a Friend Free
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Lacey Pfalz April 06, 2021
Amtrak has launched its Private Room Sale, in which passengers who book a private Roomette can bring a companion for free.
The new sale is valid for travel booked between April 6 to April 16, 2021, for travel between June 1 and September 30, 2021.
Roomettes are private cabins complete with beds, meals and a picture window, offering privacy and added safety. Passengers in private rooms also receive complimentary lounge access at major train stations, priority boarding and complimentary meals.
Fifteen routes across the nation offer private rooms, such as the California Zephyr, Capital Limited, Coast Starlight, Empire Builder and more. Passengers using this discount can travel from Chicago to New Orleans for $319, or from Los Angeles and Albuquerque for $297.
Take advantage of this deal by visiting Amtrak’s website or entering code C645 when booking a trip through Amtrak’s app. Both passengers must travel in the same room and share one reservation to receive the offer. No upgrades are permitted and the discount cannot be combined with any other.
“We want to offer our customers a truly unique way to see the country this summer,” said Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris. “With our nationwide Roomette sale, customers can share the experience with a travel companion while taking advantage of some of the best sightseeing opportunities this country has to offer.”
Amtrak is working hard to provide a safe experience for both passengers and crew. Customers looking to book on Amtrak can easily see the percentage of seats sold for each train, making it easier to book comfortably. If capacity exceeds a passenger’s comfort level, they can easily change their ticket without paying a change fee.
All employees and customers must wear a face mask that covers the entire mouth and nose for the entire duration of travel. Customers are subject to being taken off the train and even banned if they refuse to comply.
For more information, please visit Amtrak.
For more information on Amtrak
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS