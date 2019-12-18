Celebrate Milestone Moments With Brightline Group Experiences
WHY IT RATES: Travelers can experience the best of Florida alongside friends and family with a reserved private train car or full train at a discounted rate with Brightline.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
Brightline, South Florida’s first and only high-speed rail service, has ushered in a new way to celebrate all of life’s magical moments. Groups of all sizes can reserve a private 49-or 60-seat train car or full train buyout and bring friends and family along to experience the best of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach together. Now through Jan 31, guests can receive 50 percent off bookings of 16 guests or more.
The expert events team at Brightline can curate lasting memories for couples, girls getaways, family reunions, kids birthday parties, holiday gatherings and more. Couples can even tie the knot while cruising at 79 miles per hour with 10 or 200 of their closest friends and family. Last August, Brightline hosted its first wedding with a couple from Wilton Manors, Fla. The train car was outfitted with elegant floral bouquets and the loving couple said “I Do” as they pulled into the West Palm Beach station.
“More guests are taking advantage of the unique experience and customization Brightline delivers with a group or private train car experience whether it is celebrating with close friends, co-workers or extended family,” said Marcia Lowther, Senior Vice President of Sales for Brightline. “A private train car is one of the most innovative ways to celebrate in South Florida, guaranteeing a one-of-a-kind experience.”
Corporate or private groups can also rent out all 240 seats and activate each car with unique themes complemented with specialty food and beverages, decorations and music. Turning the train into an experiential journey, Brightline cars can transform into silent disco dance parties, karaoke sing-alongs or a jungle-themed oasis.
Those groups looking to explore outside of the stations can collaborate with the Brightline sales team to create one-of-a-kind destination experiences in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
With Brightline in its backyard, South Florida is now home to one of the most unique venues for events of all sizes. Those looking to customize their very own celebration can visit gobrightline.com or e-mail groups@gobrightline.com.
