Delta Loyalty Members Can Now Earn Miles With Turo
Car Rental & Rail Delta Air Lines Lacey Pfalz January 21, 2022
Delta Airlines and Turo, the world’s largest peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, have partnered to bring Delta SkyMiles members a way to earn miles by using Turo.
The new partnership began January 20. Delta SkyMiles members can link their SkyMiles number to their Turo profile. They’ll then be able to earn 2,000 miles on their first trip with Turo and 500 miles on every subsequent trip.
"Partnering with businesses that share our vision for rewarding and delighting our joint customers on the ground and in the air gives Delta SkyMiles Members even more opportunities to get value and flexibility from our program,” said Prashant Sharma, Vice President of Loyalty at Delta. “Through this new partnership, our members will enjoy another convenient way to earn miles toward their next trip.”
Turo lets travelers choose from hundreds of makes and models, from budget-friendly to downright luxurious to even classic cars. It also offers several different plans of insurance coverage and physical damage protection, as well as 24/7 roadside assistance.
The marketplace allows you to book a car, then pick it up or have it delivered to you per your preference. Travelers are also able to cancel for free up to 24 hours prior to when they get their car, so it’s more flexible than most car rental services.
“Delta and Turo share a passion for connecting people through travel, which is why this partnership makes so much sense," said Turo CEO Andre Haddad. "Delta’s unsurpassed global network of destinations coupled with our unrivaled network of Turo hosts is a huge win for travelers.”
