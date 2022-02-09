Last updated: 02:38 PM ET, Wed February 09 2022

Don't Miss This 2022 Rocky Mountaineer Promotion This Month

Car Rental & Rail Rocky Mountaineer Lacey Pfalz February 09, 2022

Silverleaf railcar interior
Rocky Mountaineer is launching a new route between Denver and Moab, Utah. (Photo via Rocky Mountaineer)

Travelers thinking about taking a Rocky Mountaineer railroad journey this year can save $825 per couple when they book participating trips before the end of February with the tour operator’s Spring/Fall Promotion.

Eligible routes that offer this promotion include the Rockies to the Red Rocks U.S. trip, the First Passage to the West Canadian route, the Journey Through the Clouds Canadian route and the Rainforest to the Gold Rush Canadian route.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Deals Alert!
Valentine

Valentine’s Day Travel Deals To Save While Splurging...

Happy traveler waiting for the flight in airport

gallery icon Tips for Finding the Cheapest Flights

Travel Agent With Customers

Tips for Capitalizing on Wave Season Deals

Couple in an Irish cafe.

CIE Tours Continues Milestone Celebration With New Offers

Travelers must book their trips prior to the end of February to earn the savings; savings can only be applied towards double occupancy. Eligible travel periods for the Rockies to the Red Rocks route are April, May, September and October. Eligible travel periods for the Canadian routes are April, May and October. The savings are available for both package trips and rail-only journeys.

Rocky Mountaineer is currently offering its enhanced flexibility policy, which includes free cancellation up to sixty days prior to the trip, the ability to use the full travel credit on any future trip, with the same promotions that were applied to the original canceled trip and more.

Travelers who’d like to take advantage of this promotion can contact their preferred travel advisor or they can book directly with Rocky Mountaineer.

For more information, please visit Rocky Mountaineer.

For more information on Rocky Mountaineer

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz
Amtrak, locomotives, clean trains

Amtrak Debuts New National Network Locomotives

Amtrak

Amtrak Vacations Unveils 2022-23 Brochure

Car Rental Giant Hertz Names New CEO

Amtrak Vacations Runs Limited-Time Online Booking Promotion

Rocky Mountaineer CEO Talks COVID-19 Impact, US Expansion, Sustainability Efforts

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS