Don't Miss This 2022 Rocky Mountaineer Promotion This Month
Car Rental & Rail Rocky Mountaineer Lacey Pfalz February 09, 2022
Travelers thinking about taking a Rocky Mountaineer railroad journey this year can save $825 per couple when they book participating trips before the end of February with the tour operator’s Spring/Fall Promotion.
Eligible routes that offer this promotion include the Rockies to the Red Rocks U.S. trip, the First Passage to the West Canadian route, the Journey Through the Clouds Canadian route and the Rainforest to the Gold Rush Canadian route.
Travelers must book their trips prior to the end of February to earn the savings; savings can only be applied towards double occupancy. Eligible travel periods for the Rockies to the Red Rocks route are April, May, September and October. Eligible travel periods for the Canadian routes are April, May and October. The savings are available for both package trips and rail-only journeys.
Rocky Mountaineer is currently offering its enhanced flexibility policy, which includes free cancellation up to sixty days prior to the trip, the ability to use the full travel credit on any future trip, with the same promotions that were applied to the original canceled trip and more.
Travelers who’d like to take advantage of this promotion can contact their preferred travel advisor or they can book directly with Rocky Mountaineer.
For more information, please visit Rocky Mountaineer.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Rocky Mountaineer
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS