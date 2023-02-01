Enterprise Adds New Franchise Locations in Chile
Enterprise Holdings announced new franchise locations in Chile, featuring car rental options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo.
Operated through Mediterraneo Automotores S.A., part of Circulo Autos, Enterprise will boast five neighborhood locations, including two branches in the capital city of Santiago and establishments in Talca, Linares and Antofagasta.
Circulo will bring the Enterprise brands to market in the second half of 2022, with expansion plans featuring new service to international airports in Chile, along with adding branches in other major cities, including Concepcion and Calama.
“As a full-service dealership group, Circulo's current presence and infrastructure, including vehicle maintenance centers, parts departments and body shops, creates great synergies for a car rental company that has aggressive plans for expansion,” Enterprise Franchise Operations Director Paulo Rodriguez said. “Having our brands present in Chile plays a significant role in Enterprise's globalization efforts.”
The car rental giant now operates in more than 30 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, covering the vast majority of nations in the region. In total, Enterprise has a presence in more than 90 countries and territories.
“Partnering with Enterprise will help us grow our existing B2B portfolio and also penetrate the leisure market in a significant way,” Circulo Autos General Manager Cristobal Martinez-Conde said. “We see great potential for growth and expansion across all of Chile in the car rental industry.”
In November, Enterprise announced an agreement with Korea First Rent A Car (KFR) to add new franchise locations and expand its brand presence at the four largest airports in South Korea, including Seoul-Incheon International Airport and Gimpo International Airport in Seoul; Jeju International Airport in Jeju; and Gimhae International Airport in Busan.
