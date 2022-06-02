Enterprise Announces New Locations in Popular Travel Destinations
June 02, 2022
Enterprise Holdings announced new franchise locations in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Morocco and the Bahamas.
Each of the three new markets will feature car rental options from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands. The company plans to partner with local providers with a strong reputation for customer service excellence.
“Over the past 10 years, we've executed an aggressive global growth plan designed to ensure our customers have greater access to the brands they know and love, no matter where they travel,” Enterprise vice president Peter Smith said.
Enterprise revealed it would open Virgin Islands locations and provide service on the three main islands of St. Thomas, St. Croix and St. John, beginning with the buildout of a location at the Cyril E. King Airport in St. Thomas.
As for the Bahamas, expansion plans include an initial location at the Lynden Pindling International Airport and one additional branch in Nassau. Another location will be added at the Grand Bahama International Airport in Freeport at a later date.
In Morocco, plans include downtown locations in both Marrakech and Casablanca, along with a presence at major airports.
“Franchisees appreciate the Enterprise standard of excellence and have transformed our business by helping us grow a significant international footprint,” Smith continued. “Around the corner, or around the world, Enterprise has you covered.”
