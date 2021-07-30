Enterprise Awards $7 Million-Plus in ROAD Forward Grants
Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car Claudette Covey July 30, 2021
Through its Enterprise Holdings Foundation, Enterprise Holdings is awarding upward of $7 million this year in local ROAD Forward grants to almost 700 nonprofit organizations that address “social and racial equity gaps facing youth and families in communities across the globe,” the company said.
The grants, which are selected by Enterprise’s employees, are part of the five-year, $55 million’ ROAD Forward initiative to effect change in early childhood development, youth health and wellness, and career and college preparation.
ROAD stands for Respect, Opportunity, Achievement and Diversity.
The ROAD Forward initiative, which was announced in November 2020, is a step forward in the program’s goal to “allocate $35 million over five years to more than 70 global Enterprise operating teams to drive local impact, as part of its five-year, $55 million commitment,” Enterprise said.
The initiative also includes donating $20 million across The Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, UNCF, Girls Inc. and Parents as Teachers.
“A commitment to the communities where we operate has been fundamental to our company since its founding in 1957,” said Enterprise Holdings Foundation President Carolyn Kindle Betz.
“ROAD Forward’s local grants will support the many outstanding organizations that are leading efforts to advance equity in their communities – and ultimately strengthen the areas where our employees live and work, one neighborhood at a time.”
Grant recipients include Brotherhood Crusade, which serves those in need in South Los Angeles; Young Men United, which helps men of color to be prepared for the workforce; and Youth Opportunities Unlimited, which focuses on helping younger people become economically self-sufficient.
Additionally, more than 60 of the grants will be awarded to nonprofit companies and communities in the destinations where Enterprise operates in Europe, including the National Literacy Trust and The Girls’ Network in the U.K.; Children’s Books in Ireland, Children for a better World e.V. in Germany, Sport dans la Ville in France and Fundacion MAPFRE in Spain.
“ROAD Forward demonstrates our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in our communities,” said Enterprise Holdings Chief Diversity Officer Errin Braddock.
“This is a companywide priority, and through this initiative, as well as efforts inside our own walls, we are doing the work that is necessary to help our communities advance lasting change.”
