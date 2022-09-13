Last updated: 10:19 AM ET, Tue September 13 2022

Enterprise Donates $30 Million to The Nature Conservancy

Enterprise’s Routes and Roots®: Healthy Rivers Project.
Enterprise’s Routes and Roots®: Healthy Rivers Project. (photo via Enterprise Holdings Media)

The Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation announced a $30 million donation to The Nature Conservancy, extending the car rental company’s Routes and Roots: Enterprise Healthy Rivers Project.

The project was first established in 2017 with an initial five-year, $30 million donation to The Nature Conservancy, and Enterprise revealed the latest pledge would also be distributed over the same five-year period.

The latest donation was designed to further benefit many of the world’s most vital rivers, watersheds, streams and more in destinations across the United States, Canada and Europe.

“At Enterprise, we are passionate about supporting causes and initiatives that positively impact the communities where our employees and customers live and work,” Enterprise Holdings Foundation President Carolyn Kindle said. “Our ‘Routes and Roots’ program is a shining example of this sentiment.”

“Our employees are deeply passionate about this initiative, and we look forward to seeing the continued progress that this program will have on many of the world’s most vital waterways,” Kindle said.

The Routes and Roots: Enterprise Healthy Rivers Project has already helped achieve significant conservation outcomes, including improving the health of nearly 5,400 river miles, keeping 54 million pounds of pollutants out of rivers and streams, conserving seven million acres of land and taking action that helps improve water security for 78 million people.

In addition to the Routes and Roots Project, the Enterprise oversees many initiatives focused on positively impacting its communities, such as the ROAD Forward commitment of $55 million, the 50 Million Tree Pledge, the Fill Your Tank Program and more.

