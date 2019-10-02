Enterprise’s ‘Plus Your Points’ Promotion Offers Members New Opportunities to Earn More
Fasten your seatbelts and prepare to hit the road – Enterprise has launched its annual Plus Your Points promotion that enables registered Enterprise Plus members to earn double points on qualifying rentals. The program is available to customers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Spain and Germany. The promotion begins today and runs through the end of January 2020.
In addition to receiving double points on qualifying rentals, the Plus Your Points promotion offers members the chance to earn points through bonus opportunities known as “badges” for a variety of rental-related items. New additions to the Plus Your Points program this year include the Exotics badge, awarding 150 bonus points to members who rent a vehicle from the Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise in the U.S., Canada and U.K., as well as the SUV / Minivan badge, which offers 100 bonus points when a member completes a qualifying SUV or Minivan rental.
Also new this year, members earn 75 bonus points when renting outside their country of residence, and the Weekly Rental, Airport Weekend Rental and Redemption badges - previously only available in the U.S. and Canada - have been expanded to the U.K., Ireland, France, Spain and Germany.
Points earned during the Plus Your Points promotion are redeemable for free rental days at any time, in any available vehicle at thousands of participating Enterprise locations worldwide. Free day covers base rate (time and mileage) only. Points do not expire as long as the member completes one qualifying Enterprise rental during every three-year period.
“At Enterprise, we’re always looking for new ways to enable exceptional travel experiences for our customers,” said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for Enterprise. “The Plus Your Points promotion is one of our favorite ways to reward our loyal renters, and year after year, we look forward to hearing about the journeys they take with free days earned through the program.”
Customers can register for the Plus Your Points promotion, learn how to earn bonus points and read more about Enterprise Plus terms and conditions at plusyourpoints.enterprise.com. Once enrolled, Enterprise Plus members simply use their membership number when booking a reservation to receive all member benefits.
Membership in Enterprise Plus is free, and the program is open to anyone 21 years and older.
