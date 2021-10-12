Eurail Announces New Distribution Platform
Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood October 12, 2021
Eurail announced a new distribution platform providing OTAs and travel companies with the ability to sell Eurail Passes more easily.
The Eurail Passes allow travelers to take a train throughout 33 European countries with a single Pass and the new platform gives distributors the ability to seamlessly integrate, sell and issue Passes online or connect through the Eurail Ticketing System (ETS) for offline point of sales.
The new distribution platform will allow travel companies of all sizes to expand their product offerings and providing railway passes as an added option for their customers.
“The platform simplifies the way we do business, while allowing new and established partners a turnkey way to become sales agents of our commissionable products,” Eurail business and growth manager Yi Ding said.
“While our Passes have always been a popular choice for savvy travelers, the current demand for flexibility coupled with the continuous growth of sustainable travel leads us to project very strong demand in 2022 and beyond as Europe travel bounces back,” Ding continued.
In 2020, Eurail introduced the Eurail Mobile Pass (mPass), a move that changed the landscape of rail travel with click-of-the-button booking and activation for consumers, in addition to a safe and efficient centralized system for carriers with enhanced sales and customer insights.
There are many benefits of Eurail Global and One Country Passes, including discounts available on Youth and Senior Passes and children traveling free with an adult. Passes can also be used within 11 months after purchase, with full flexibility in itinerary and starting date of the trip.
Travelers can manage their trips independently with the Rail Planner app, including the ability to change or postpone travel plans at a limited cost as part of Eurail’s flexible refund and exchange policy.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
Harvest the Savings: Up to $600 Off!Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Europe
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS