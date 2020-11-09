Last updated: 11:09 AM ET, Mon November 09 2020

'Go Big' With Latest Flash Sale From Amtrak Vacations and Railbookers

Amtrak Vacations Lauren Bowman November 09, 2020

Amtrak, California, Zephyr, Train
PHOTO: Amtrak's California Zephyr Train. (photo via Railbookers)

Amtrak Vacations and Railbookers are “Going Big” with their limited time offers. Now through Friday, November 20, 2020, travelers have the chance to save up to $500 per couple.

Those wanting to book a 3-6 night vacation will save $300 per couple, if you want to book a 7-9 night vacation couples can save $400 and those booking a 10+ night vacation will save $500.

Although the sale is only for the next 11 days, travel can take place anytime now through 2022.

Amtrak Vacations and Railbookers offers travelers stunning vacations through the U.S.’s National Parks, breathtaking views of the Canadian landscape, the ease of vacationing through multiple countries in Europe and more.

Both Amtrak and Railbookers are allowing passengers the peace of mind to cancel their booking up to 5 days in advance without any change or cancellation fees.

Amtrak Vacations offers numerous routes through North America, allowing travelers to customize their own adventure. And Railbookers has you covered throughout Europe and beyond. Travel in style without having to worry about fighting traffic. Enjoy luxury accommodations as you get to fully enjoy the passing landscape.

Like all things, train travel has changed since the spread of COVID-19, but passengers can rest assured knowing that new health and safety measures have been implemented to better protect them.

