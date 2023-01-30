Hertz and Delta Air Lines Enhance Partnership Benefits
Delta Air Lines announced SkyMiles Members would now have more opportunities to earn when renting with Hertz, including additional miles and new status matches for Silver Medallions.
The car rental company and airline introduced new and enhanced SkyMiles rewards with Hertz based on the dollar amount spent on rentals. Members will now earn extra miles according to their status with Delta, including Diamond Medallion (eight miles per $1), Platinum Medallion (seven miles per $1), Gold Medallion (six miles per $1), Silver Medallion (five miles per $1) and SkyMiles Member (four miles per $1).
“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Delta with these new and enhanced car rental benefits to SkyMiles members through our Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands, including elite-tier status match in Hertz Gold Plus Rewards,” Hertz Executive Vice President Laura Smith said.
“Both Hertz and Delta are committed to bringing value to our mutual air and car rental customers while providing an exceptional travel experience,” Smith continued.
In addition, SkyMiles Medallion Members will now receive elite status with Hertz Gold Plus Rewards, depending on their earned Medallion status. Diamond and Platinum Medallion receive President’s Circle status, while Gold and Silver Medallion receive Five Star status.
SkyMiles Members will also earn miles with Thrifty and Dollar at four miles per $1.
“SkyMiles benefits extend beyond on the flight, rewarding our members through the whole journey,” Delta vice president Ai Stiver said. “In partnership with Hertz, we are thrilled to extend status match and accelerated miles earn on Car rentals booked on Delta.com or on our Fly Delta App.”
Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members receive benefits that make renting a car faster, easier and more rewarding. Members can skip the counter at more than 50 airports worldwide and earn exclusive benefits, vehicle upgrades and more.
