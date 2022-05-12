Hertz Announces New Rental Car Partnership Featuring Shelby Mustangs
Car rental company Hertz announced a three-year custom car partnership with Shelby American, which will include exclusive 2022 Shelby edition Ford Mustangs.
Starting this summer, the special production run of Shelby Mustangs—the GT500-H fastback has been modified with 900+ horsepower—will be available for rent at select Hertz locations across the United States.
The high-performance cars created specifically for Hertz will be available in Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix and Tampa. The Mustang Shelby GT-H convertibles and fastbacks will be available in Atlanta, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Tampa.
“Hertz and Shelby American have created driving magic again,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said. “This partnership has made automotive history many times over the years, and we look forward to future collaborations that will continue to both push limits and delight our customers with exciting cars and experiences.”
Nineteen of the Shelby GT500-H fastbacks will wear shadow black exterior paint and six will be clad in oxford white. The Shelby GT-H fastbacks and convertibles will be available in rapid red metallic, oxford white, carbonized gray and shadow black exterior paint.
All of the vehicles will feature gold "Le Mans" dual racing stripes and a set of special rocker stripes, along with Hertz Edition and Shelby 60th anniversary emblems.
“Together, we made history again with both a reborn Shelby-GT in 2006, 2007 and in 2016,” Shelby American CEO Joe Conway said. “Now we're going even further with the first Mustang Shelby GT500-H, which is the most powerful rental car that Shelby has ever built.”
Earlier this month, Hertz announced college graduates under 25 years old who become a Gold Plus Rewards member would get the Young Renter Fee waived when they rent by signing up through the car rental company’s official website.
