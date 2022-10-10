Hertz Donating $1 Million to Employees, Communities Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hertz announced it would donate $1 million to support relief and recovery efforts in areas impacted by Hurricane Ian.
In addition to assisting employees and other people impacted by the storm in Southwest Florida, Hertz made a $500,000 donation to the Florida Disaster Fund, administered by the state government to assist communities with disaster recovery.
The car rental company also donated $150,000 to Collaboratory's Southwest Florida Emergency Relief Fund, which benefits the United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades Counties to directly assist people across the region.
“Southwest Florida is our home, and Hertz employees live and work among areas hit hardest by Hurricane Ian,” Hertz CEO Stephen Scherr said. “The impact of the hurricane is devastating, but the resilience of this community is inspiring.”
“We are proud to contribute to the Florida Disaster Fund and Collaboratory as part of our broader disaster relief efforts and to help Southwest Florida rebuild,” Scherr continued.
Hertz officials are also providing $350,000 in grants to employees in the most severely impacted areas. Workers can also receive grants through the Hertz Employee Relief Fund, which enables the company's employees to help one another.
Hertz continues to work with government and relief organizations to make vehicles and trucks available for their efforts, including in-kind rental donations to partner Team Rubicon.
“On behalf of Volunteer Florida, we would like to thank The Hertz Corporation for their significant financial contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund in response to the state-wide recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian,” Volunteer Florida CEO Josie Tamayo said. “Their contribution to the Florida Disaster Fund will help provide essential services in rebuilding our affected communities.”
