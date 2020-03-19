Hertz Makes Renting a Car Easier for Young Drivers
Hertz announced that now through the end of May it is lowering the minimum age to rent a vehicle at all corporate-owned locations in the U.S. and Canada from 20 to 18 years old and waiving its young renter fee to make renting a car easier for young drivers.
"There are extraordinary disruptions happening to daily life as a result of coronavirus (COVID-19), and very notably to students and younger drivers who are returning home or need transportation," said Hertz Senior Vice President Jayesh Patel. "We are making it easier for college students and younger drivers to rent at Hertz, and our nearly 3,000 airport and neighborhood locations across the country stand ready to help them."
To rent a vehicle, customers between the ages of 18 and 24 will need to present a valid driver's license at the time of pickup. For more information and to reserve a vehicle, visit: Hertz.com.
Hertz is also taking some additional steps to offer customers more flexibility during this time:
—Flexible Debit Card Policy – Hertz is lowering the minimum age to rent a car with a debit card to 18 years old at all neighborhood U.S. corporate-owned locations. Additionally, Hertz is eliminating proof of return travel and reducing ID requirements.
—One-way Rental Savings – From now through April 30, 2020, Hertz customers can save up to 10% off the base rate on one-way rentals at U.S. corporate-owned locations. Visit Hertz.com/oneway for more details.
—Moving and Storage Savings – Hertz has teamed up with PODS to promote special savings for those who need convenient and flexible moving and storage solutions. In the U.S. and Canada, PODS is offering a special, limited-time savings of 10% off each month's container rental for up to six months, 10% off initial delivery, and 10% off transportation charges for long-distance moves. Visit PODS.com for specific offer details.
