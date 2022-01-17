Luxury Railway Rocky Mountaineer Offering Limited-Time Free Upgrades
Car Rental & Rail Rocky Mountaineer Laurie Baratti January 16, 2022
If you’ve always dreamed of seeing North America’s vast natural wonders from a premier vantage point, while also enjoying all the comforts of luxury travel, this might just be your year. Rocky Mountaineer’s glass-domed rail coaches offer an ideal outlook on miles and miles of jaw-dropping vistas during the day, while guests spend their nights in plush hotel rooms at each stop along the way.
And now, Rocky Mountaineer giving away onboard service upgrades for free when guests book a trip aboard one of its Canada routes between January 17 and 31. For the rest of the month, this luxury railway company is offering a complimentary upgrade from its SilverLeaf service to GoldLeaf service, valued at $620 per person. The promotion is good for travel throughout 2022 and is available on select Canadian itineraries, according to Travel + Leisure.
Both service levels treat guests to relaxing and opulent onboard experiences, complete with friendly onboard hosts, and gourmet breakfasts and lunches, but GoldLeaf service takes the experience to an even higher level with some special extras.
SilverLeaf passengers ride in single-level, glass-domed coaches with spectacular views, comfortable pre-assigned reclining seats with ample legroom and access to an outdoor viewing area; along with attendance by up to three hosts, gourmet snack, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and delicious, regionally-inspired meals served right at their seats.
GoldLeaf guests soak in the panoramic Rocky Mountain vistas from a bi-level, glass-domed coach with the dining car on the lower level and seating on the upper. They enjoy their gourmet a-la-carte meals downstairs in the dining room, and then step out onto an expansive, exclusive outdoor viewing platform for a breath of fresh air.
Of course, they also have four dedicated hosts to keep them supplied with gourmet snacks, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks during the journey. Both service tiers are treated to informative talks and stories about historic sites, scenery and wildlife in the regions they pass through.
Rocky Mountaineer operates three Canadian routes, with round-trip or one-way passage available on all. The two two-day itineraries that are eligible for the free upgrade promotion are: ‘First Passage to the West’, which runs between Vancouver to Banff/Lake House, with an overnight stopover in Kamloops; and ‘Journey Through the Clouds’, which travels between Vancouver and Jasper, also stopping overnight in Kamloops.
While not eligible for the upgrade promotion, the third, ‘Rainforest to Gold Rush’, offers more extensive sightseeing opportunities, which an extra, third day added into the route. It operates in both directions between Vancouver and Jasper, which stops overnight in the mountain mecca of Whistler and the historic gold-rush hub of Quesnel.
Rocky Mountaineer's customers can purchase their tickets during the promotional period with peace of mind, thanks to its Enhanced Flexibility booking policy. It enables guests to cancel their trip for any reason within 60 days of departure and receive a future travel credit, which they can then use to re-book on departure dates through the end of 2023 with their applicable promotions also carried over.
For more information, visit rockymountaineer.com.
