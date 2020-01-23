National Car Rental Announces Direct Booking Enhancement to Car and Driver Service in China
WHY IT RATES: Travelers visiting China can now book a car and professional driver with ease, directly through the company's website and mobile app.—Jessica Zickefoose, TravelPulse Associate Editor
National Car Rental, today announced an enhanced Car and Driver service offering that makes visiting China more efficient and convenient than ever. To increase accessibility for all travelers, customers can now book transportation—including a car and professional driver—directly through National Car Rental’s website and mobile app.
As the premium car rental brand serving frequent travelers throughout the world, National’s Car and Driver service further demonstrates the brand’s ongoing commitment to leveraging innovative, technology-based solutions to provide customers with a frictionless, enjoyable experience. Previously, National had announced the launch of Car and Driver service available through Deem’s Work Fource platform. Today’s announcement expands the service to allow all travelers to book directly through National’s website and mobile app.
Traveling through China presents unique challenges for visitors due to regulations restricting tourists from renting cars or driving in the country without a temporary permit issued by the Chinese government. With National’s Car and Driver service, travelers can now easily reserve a vehicle, along with the services of a professional driver to provide transportation for full- or half-day rentals, allowing the freedom and convenience to expertly navigate an unfamiliar city with ease.
“From securing dependable transportation to navigating local destinations, travel in China can present unique hurdles for international visitors,” said Frank Thurman, vice president of marketing for National. “With this in mind, National designed the Car and Driver service to provide seamless access to convenient transportation options, enabling travelers to stay focused on what’s most important—their experience.”
Built for every type of traveler, National Car and Driver offers a variety of rental options to ensure a reliable and personalized experience, including “Point-to-Point” or “Hourly” reservations. By opting for the Point-to-Point option, customers can preschedule up to seven pick-up and drop-off locations to efficiently juggle multiple meetings and engagements. Alternatively, selecting the Hourly option provides travelers the freedom and flexibility to build their itinerary in real-time as their day unfolds.
National Car and Driver reservations are now available by visiting nationalcar.com or downloading the award-winning National app to their smart devices. National’s website was recently ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction for ease of navigation, overall appearance, range of services/activities, clarity of information provided and page load speed.
