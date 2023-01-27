National Car Rental Announces Redesigned Mobile App
Car Rental & Rail National Car Rental Donald Wood January 27, 2023
National Car Rental announced the release of a redesigned mobile app that features improved aesthetics and a more user-friendly interface to make the car rental experience more manageable.
Some updates added to the National app include one-click reservations and a feature allowing users to view additional rental options from Enterprise Rent-A-Car neighborhood locations.
Additional features include authenticated Emerald Club members’ profile details, easy access to find current and upcoming trip information, the ability to search National locations worldwide and view location details, roadside assistance, fingerprint and face ID recognition and Emerald Checkout.
“The new National app is designed to put more speed, choice and control in the palm of your hands,” Enterprise Holdings vice president Paul Reh said. “This release signifies our continued investment in both our brands and the customer experience.”
The updates also boast improved control for users, including reservation assistance to provide timely and important information about a customer’s rental and the ability to extend a rental directly from the app by simply choosing a new return date and time.
The launch of the new mobile app is part of a major effort across Enterprise to enhance the customer experience and remove friction around the most critical steps in the rental journey. The digital-first approach aims to evolve the rental experience to deliver enhanced convenience, control, personalization and transparency.
In November, National’s Emerald Club program free rental days would roll over through September 4, 2023. The company also extended the elite tier status for qualifying loyalty program members, which includes Emerald Club Executive and Executive Elite whose status was set to expire on February 28.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
-
For more information on National Car Rental, United States
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS