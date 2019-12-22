One Day Only: Megabus is Giving Away 200,000 Free Tickets
Following in the footsteps of its recent Cyber Monday sale, Megabus is reprising its free-ticket offer today for one day only, giving away up to 200,000 bus tickets, gratis.
Megasbus’ routes to more than 100 U.S. cities include such west coast stops as Los Angeles, Riverside, San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento and Las Vegas, in addition to covering a more extensive network of cities spanning the midwest, southern and east coast states.
While the fare is free, you’ll still need to pay a $4 booking fee to secure one, which still constitutes a pretty cheap travel option. Tickets are good for rides on select Megabus routes between January 8 and February 29, 2020.
The free-seat giveaway, as featured by Lifehacker, is also limited to a maximum of two per reservation, and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Customers will need to use the online Fare Finder tool to discover routes that are subject to this special deal, available only through Megabus’ U.S. and Canadian websites (as opposed to calling to speak with a customer service representative).
So, hop online and claim one of these free fares for your last-minute winter getaway or to go see friends and family members you may have missed over the holidays. Travel is a great way to get a jump on the new year, and going for free makes it all even better!
For more information, visit us.megabus.com.
