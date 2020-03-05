Railbookers, Amtrak Vacations Announce New Policy
Car Rental & Rail Amtrak Vacations March 05, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Yankee Leisure Group is allowing travelers to book with confidence, knowing they can alter plans if needed while incurring no extra costs. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Yankee Leisure Group (YLG), the largest Independent Rail Vacation operator worldwide, operating Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations, has announced a new cancellation and rescheduling policy to help travel advisors and their clients deal with the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19).
Any NEW reservations booked through April 30, 2020, will have the option to change their travel dates or cancel their rail vacation up until five days prior to departure, without incurring any change or cancellation fees.
Any EXISTING reservations can be rescheduled up to five days prior to departure date, without incurring any change or cancellation fees.
In either case, customers will be issued a voucher for future travel valid for 24 months. The voucher is valid on reservations for any of the Yankee Leisure Group brands, destinations, itineraries or custom itineraries for any travel date and length of trip in 2020 or 2021.
“With YLG and our brands, Railbookers and Amtrak Vacations, we give our travel advisors and customers maximum flexibility so they can choose where, what, when and how long they want to travel anywhere the train goes. A good example is if a travel advisor’s customer no longer wants to travel to Italy, they can select a Grand Canyon trip with our Amtrak Vacations brand. As an Independent Rail Vacation operator, we are not restricted to specific dates of travel or destinations...if the train goes there, so do we.” — Frank Marini, President of Yankee Leisure Group.
SOURCE: Amtrak Vacations press release.
For more information on Amtrak Vacations, Railbookers
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS