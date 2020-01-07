Railbookers Launches Train Vacations Through Alaska’s Most Famous Scenery
WHY IT RATES: Railbookers has a collection of eight brand-new itineraries to The Land of the Midnight Sun featuring two classes of passenger service on Alaska Railroad’s Denali Star and Coastal Classic Trains. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
For travelers seeking the kind of landscapes and experiences that will leave them in awe, there’s no place quite like Alaska. It’s a destination for wanderers, adventurers and lovers of nature’s majestic beauty. And now, they can discover its allure when they book one of the new Alaskan train vacations from Railbookers.
It’s not hard to see why many first-timers or independent travelers are overwhelmed by the thought of a visit, especially when trying to decide what to see first. Alaska is vast. The 49th state is larger than California, Oregon, Arizona and Montana combined.
But it’s easier than travelers think to get a taste of Alaska’s mysterious and jaw-droppingly stunning scenery.
When it comes to exploring the world’s most beautiful landscapes, no railway has captured the imagination like the Alaska Railroad. It’s so much more than just a railway. It’s a remarkable journey into The Land of the Midnight Sun and the gateway to its backcountry.
This collection of eight new itineraries from Railbookers features a wealth of must-see destinations and experiences both on and off the Denali Star and Coastal Classic Trains, including Alaska’s ultimate showstoppers: Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks and Resurrection Bay.
Some of the new products include:
Highlights of Alaska with Alaska Railroad
Denali National Park with Alaska Railroad Northbound
Grand Alaska Adventure with Alaska Railroad Southbound
With plenty of incredible stops along the way for leg-stretching, picture-taking or even spending a day or two discovering each destination, there’s something for every type of traveler.
The Alaska Railroad offers two classes of passenger service: GoldStar Service (only available between Anchorage and Seward) and Adventure Class (available on every Alaska Railroad route).
GoldStar Service is inclusive of full-service onboard dining, soft drinks and two complimentary alcoholic beverages.
Adventure Class cars offer full-service onboard dining, large picture windows and comfortable seating. While onboard, passengers are urged to travel between the various railcars to take advantage of the Wilderness Café and Vista Dome cars.
Regardless of which class of service they choose, there’s no stretch of these journeys without a memorable view of wild coastal plains, dazzling wildlife, towering snow-capped mountains, bustling cities and old mining towns and glacier-rimmed fjords. On a clear, blue-sky day, the views of Mt. Denali, the highest peak in North America, from the train are hard to beat.
Traveling the length of the Alaska Railroad has a way of making you feel like you are worlds away from home, and the real joys are the ones you’d least expect. The best part? The Alaska Railroad operates year-round. The busy peak season stretches from mid-June through mid-August, while the quieter off-season schedule is from mid-September to mid-May.
Railbookers is offering new, exciting ways for independent travelers to explore and experience the Last Frontier. The memories they’ll keep are second only to the stories they’ll tell after returning home from their trip.
