Rising Costs Result in Declining Rental Car Customer Satisfaction
Car Rental & Rail Patrick Clarke October 12, 2022
J.D. Power released its 2022 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study on Wednesday, revealing a decline in overall customer satisfaction due in large part to rapidly rising costs. Overall customer satisfaction for the industry fell to 829 on a 1,000-point scale, down from 830 last year and 841 in 2020.
The average customer-cited price-per-day rental fee climbed to nearly $90, J.D. Power found, up 14 percent from last year when the industry was being plagued by a vehicle shortage resulting from companies selling off inventory to offset losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As far as individual brands are concerned, Enterprise ranks highest in overall customer satisfaction for the second consecutive year, with a score of 865, followed by National (859) and Alamo (837). Hertz (836) also outperformed the industry average this year.
Coming in below the industry average of 829 were Avis (816), Dollar (799), Budget (788) and Thrifty (780).
"When it comes to rental cars, price is the biggest factor affecting satisfaction, and the combined effects of inflation and high fuel prices are really pushing customers to their limits—and that could affect brand image," said Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at J.D. Power.
"If rental car companies want to offset the influence of these cost increases on customer satisfaction and their brand loyalty, they are going to have to work hard to deliver outsized value by ramping up service."
The 2022 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study is based on responses gathered from more than 8,440 business and leisure travelers who rented a vehicle at an airport location from August 2021 through August 2022.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experience Unparalleled Adults-Only Luxury at TRS Yucatan Hotel
For more information on North America
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS