Rocky Mountaineer Names New Global Sales Vice President
Car Rental & Rail Rocky Mountaineer Donald Wood October 03, 2022
Canadian rail-tour company Rocky Mountaineer announced it named Violet Thumlert the new vice president of global sales.
The Canadian-based Thumlert joined Rocky Mountaineer in August, bringing 20 years of sales experience to the rail company. The industry veteran most recently spent 12 years with Pursuit Collection in senior sales roles, where she drove high-volume sales.
“I am pleased to welcome Violet to lead our global sales team,” Rocky Mountaineer CEO David McKenna said. “She brings strong relationships with many of our trade partners and a wealth of knowledge in growing sales across all channels and markets.”
“I am confident our partners, guests, and team members will be in great hands with Violet’s leadership,” McKenna continued.
“As a sales professional, passionate traveler and outdoor enthusiast, joining Rocky Mountaineer is a career milestone,” Thumlert said. “I have long admired Rocky Mountaineer’s ability to showcase North America’s most spectacular scenery through three iconic Canadian journeys – complemented now with a new route, Rockies to the Red Rocks, in the United States. It’s an exciting time to join this team.”
In January, Rocky Mountaineer welcomed McKenna as the new President and Chief Executive Officer. He spoke to TravelPulse about a multitude of topics, including the company’s long-term goals, the impact of coronavirus, sustainability initiatives, diversity efforts and more.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Fall into Savings with AMR™ CollectionPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Rocky Mountaineer
For more Car Rental & Rail News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS