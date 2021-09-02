Save Up To 50 Percent Off Fares With Amtrak’s Fall Sale
Lacey Pfalz September 02, 2021
Travelers can save up to 50 percent on train fares with Amtrak’s National Fall Flash Sale, going on now through September 8.
The offer is valid for coach and Acela Business Class seats on a variety of coast-to-coast train trips for travel between September 8 through November 18, 2021. No upgrades are allowed. Sales are not refundable once purchased. Fares are all one way.
Passengers can travel from Washington, D.C. to Chicago for as little as $53, between New York and Miami for $81 or between Los Angeles and Seattle for $63. Travelers can go between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. for as little as $17 for a coach seat. Fares will vary by train, itinerary and type of seat available for purchase. All routes are available for savings except for the Auto Train, Pennsylvanian and Keystone Service.
Riding on board an Amtrak train offers more legroom than an airplane and no middle seats. Amtrak also offers one of the best baggage policies in public transportation, which means you don’t have to pay extra fees for bags.
Per the federal public transportation mask mandate, all guests and crew on any Amtrak train must comply with the regulations and wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking. Visit this page to learn more about Amtrak’s COVID-19 policies.
Head to the Amtrak app or Amtrak’s website to learn about the fall flash sale or the itineraries.
