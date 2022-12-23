SIXT USA Offering 30 Percent Off Car Rentals for Holidays
December 23, 2022
To celebrate the holiday season, car rental company SIXT USA is offering 30 percent off bookings made before the end of January.
As part of the deal, travelers must make their reservations on or before January 31, 2023, for a rental that begins on or before March 31, 2023, with a rental length of 1-27 days.
The car rental offer is only valid for SIXT USA vehicles in the premium, luxury and extraordinary categories. All taxes, fees, surcharges and extras are not included in this offer, and reservations are made for a car category, not a specific car model, and are subject to availability at the time of pickup.
In addition, there are also no blackout dates for Christmas, New Year’s or Spring Break, making this an incredible opportunity to experience the car rental company’s premium fleet on the next trip.
The offer is only valid for reservations made for all SIXT stations in the U.S.
Earlier this month, SIXT USA launched its new integrated marketing campaign in the United States, titled “Rent THE Car.” The campaign leans into the premium experience the company offers its customers compared to typical Rent-A-Car services.
SIXT has long been known for its airport and out-of-home campaigns at all the major travel hubs in Europe, but for the first time in its almost 12-year history in the U.S., the brand is now committing to a more extensive advertising spend and more comprehensive campaign.
