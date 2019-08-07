Last updated: 05:00 AM ET, Wed August 07 2019

Take Advantage of the Endless Summer Sale From Amtrak

PHOTO: Amtrak's California Zephyr Train. (photo via Railbookers)

Amtrak Vacations announced the Epic Summer Sale, starting August 7, 2019.

With the sale, travelers will be able to travel overnight in comfort for less to any destination in the U.S. Couples who upgrade to a private bedroom sleeping accommodation on the train will save $300. Those who upgrade to a private Roomette accommodation can save $200.

Bedrooms onboard Amtrak trains feature an in-room sink and vanity as well as an enclosed toilet and shower. Roomettes a private room with two comfortable seats that become a bed. Restrooms and showers are nearby.

Passengers who book private accommodations also receive all meals onboard the train, priority boarding, fresh linens and towels, climate control, personal service (turn-down, coffee, make-up bed) and access to a private lounge.

Some of Amtrak’s most popular itineraries are included in the offer: Glacier National Park Getaway Roundtrip from Chicago, Northern Rail Experience; Grand National Parks with Yellowstone, Yosemite and the Grand Canyon; and Rails to the Grand Canyon.

Custom itineraries can also be created, and additional nights in a destination can also be added and qualify for the sale.

