Travelers Get Three Gifts for Rocky Mountaineer's 30th Anniversary
WHY IT RATES: Travel in luxury via rail with Rocky Mountaineer while also saving money.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Rocky Mountaineer, is kicking off its 30th Anniversary with a month-long promotion. Now through February 7, 2020, guests will receive free perks with the 30th Anniversary Promotion to enhance rail journeys and join the celebrations.
The 30th Anniversary Promotion offers travelers who book rail packages of eight days or more up to three free perks, including: one additional hotel night, one airport transfer, and one dinner, worth up to $800 CAD in added value, per couple.
With the extra hotel night, there's no better time for guests to extend their stay and explore more of Western Canada.
One of the packages eligible for this offer is the First Passage to the West at Leisure, where two days onboard Rocky Mountaineer are combined with overnight stays in Lake Louise, Banff and Calgary.
Guests will experience breathtaking service, nature's wonder, and gourmet dishes as they weave through majestic mountains and turquoise lakes, and gaze through the glass-domed windows.
The 30th Anniversary Promotion is available on qualifying 2020 packages of eight days or more. The offer must be requested at the time of booking and has no cash value and other restrictions may apply.
Go to https://www.rockymountaineer.com/promotions/30th-anniversary for full terms and conditions.
SOURCE: Rocky Mountaineer press release.
