Last updated: 11:27 AM ET, Thu February 06 2020

Uber Approved to Restart Autonomous Vehicle Testing in California

Car Rental & Rail Donald Wood February 06, 2020

Man hailing a ride in the city street
PHOTO: Man hailing a ride in the city street. (photo via Vera Agency/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Uber received approval from California officials to restart testing the company’s self-driving vehicles.

According to BBC.com, Uber Technologies Inc. was issued a permit by the California Department of Motor Vehicles that will once again allow the company to conduct tests on its autonomous fleet of cars, as long as they have a backup driver.

You May Also Like

Field of Light at Sensorio 8 Reasons to Visit Paso Robles: California's Next... Destination & Tourism

Avoya Co-Presidents, Jeff and Michael Anderson, at ribbon-cutting ceremony. Avoya Travel's Brand-New Innovation Center Opens in... Host Agency & Consortia

Art for Disneyland Resort Disneyland Resort to Debut All-New 'Magic Happens... Entertainment

Lake Tahoe in winter One Dead, One Injured in Ski Resort Avalanche Impacting Travel

Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taking off from LAX Teachers Sue Delta Over Fuel Dump Airlines & Airports

The decision comes nearly two years after one of Uber’s self-driving vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona, putting the project on hold until further research could be done to avoid similar accidents.

Uber Advanced Technologies, the company’s self-driving unit, said it “does not have immediate plans to engage in autonomous driving in the state,” and officials would notify regulatory stakeholders when the plans were developed and released.

The death in Arizona caused by the autonomous vehicle has forced Uber to take a more conservative approach to self-driving vehicles, but California officials felt the company did enough to prove it deserved another chance.

In December, Uber revealed a safety report that indicated the company received 3,045 reports of sexual assault during rides in the United States in 2018.

The cases included 235 reported incidents of rape, an increase from 229 the previous year, while instances of attempted rape decreased from 307 reports in 2017 to 280 in 2018.

For more information on California

For more Car Rental & Rail News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Halifax Nova Scotia Waterfront. (photo via Celina Campbell/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

5 Canadian Cities to Explore

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Nonstop Amsterdam-London Train Due to Start Service

World's First Autonomous Air Taxi Trial Initiated in New Zealand

Brightline Goes Carbon Neutral for February

Hertz To Debut New Ad Campaign Around Super Bowl

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS