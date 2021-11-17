Last updated: 10:13 AM ET, Wed November 17 2021

Uber Launches Uber One - A New Membership Experience

Car Rental & Rail Lacey Pfalz November 17, 2021

Uber
Uber One benefits page on the Uber app. (photo via Uber)

Uber has launched a new membership experience, Uber One, today November 17, combining rides, delivery and grocery services into one program with new benefits.

Uber One costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, with five percent savings off all rides and eligible orders on food deliveries, alcohol and grocery purchases and more. Those who sign up for Uber One membership between November 17-29 and complete the free trial can enjoy a discounted rate of 50 percent off, for a yearly membership fee of $49.99.

Uber One members can enjoy free deliveries over $15 and for grocery orders over $30. In addition to the savings, Uber One members will receive priority service, along with the Uber One Promise, which provides members with $5 in Uber Cash on eligible deliveries if they arrive later than their latest arrival estimate.

Premium member support, special offers and invite-only experiences are also available for Uber One members.

For more information, please visit Uber.

