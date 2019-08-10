UK Railways Experiencing Severe Disruption, Passengers Stranded
The West Coast Mainline is closed today due to heavy flooding between England and Scotland—just part of over 24 hours of severe disruptions to train service in the U.K.
Reportedly, five trains are currently trapped or blocked between Lockerbie and Carlisle, and passengers were stranded aboard trains for hours yesterday evening, owing to a combination of weather-related incidents and a major power cut that caused a breakdown in the system in areas across the country.
Some passengers on board a train outside of London became stranded for more than eight hours. Freelance journalist Dayna McAlpine, who was on board a service that got stuck about 30 minutes’ distance from King’s Cross, told The Independent that tensions began to run so high that passengers were threatening to self-evacuate at one point.
Elsewhere, a train headed from Edinburgh to London was also severely delayed, with passengers stranded on board for 10-and-a-half hours during what was meant to be a four-and-a-half-hour journey.
Network Rail Scotland has said that it is making arrangements for the trapped trains.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms, potential floods and strong winds across the entire country, making for hazardous travel conditions throughout the weekend. Network Rail has imposed speed restrictions on many rail routes, especially in coastal areas, where wind speeds are expected to reach up to 60 miles per hour.
Forecaster Craig Snell said, “No matter where you are in the U.K., you’re at risk of seeing some kind of localized disruption from the wind.”
As for the routes that are still operating, passengers can count on many of them running behind schedule. Railway-goers all across in the U.K. are encouraged to check for updates prior to traveling over at least the next 24 hours.
