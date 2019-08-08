UK to Leave Eurail at the End of 2019
The cost of European rail travel could be on the rise.
Both Eurail and The Rail Delivery Group (RDG), which is the entity that represents the UK's train operators, have announced that they will discontinue their partnership at the end of 2019.
A Eurail pass offers travelers "all-you-can-you-rail" access to an extensive network of train and ferry connections across 31 countries. Travelers choose between a Global Pass that covers all participating nations or a One Country pass.
Eurostar trains will continue to be covered by Eurail, which means pass holders will still be able to travel between London and European cities like Paris, Amsterdam and Brussels.
But after arriving in London, pass holders who want to explore the rest of Britain by rail will now have to either purchase individual tickets or a BritRail pass from RDG, which functions like a Eurail pass, but only for routes in Britain.
UK trains will also no longer be included in the Interrail scheme—the version of Eurail used by residents of Europe.
“I deeply regret that RDG’s priority to secure a competitive position for their BritRail Pass has led them to pull out of Interrail and Eurail," said Eurail General Manager Carlo Bessli in a statement. "We strongly believe that RDG being part of the Eurail and Interrail community would be beneficial to both the participating British railways as well as our community of travellers. Over the last months we have done everything within our reach to persuade RDG to remain within both Passes but, unfortunately, we have been unable to reach an agreement yet."
"In the remaining months of 2019, we will put all our efforts into informing our Eurail and Interrail community and continue our commitment to our travellers to give them a great travel experience in Europe.”
Eurail passes purchased before December 31st, 2019 will still be honored on the UK rail network until the end of their validity period and discounted ferry connections for Eurail pass holders to and from Britain will continue.
