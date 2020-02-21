World's Largest Car Rental Network Opens for Business in Oman
Car Rental & Rail Enterprise Rent-A-Car February 21, 2020
WHY IT RATES: Enterprise Holdings, Inc. continues to expand globally and introduced its three brands to Oman. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
The world’s largest car rental company, Enterprise Holdings, Inc., has extended its operations into Oman through a partnership with Oman-based Ayn Zain Global, part of Private Project Developments (PPD). This deal will bring Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands to the country. The partnership also involves Al Jomaih Auto Rental (Ajar), which is the master franchise holder for several countries in the region.
PPD was founded in 1992 by Mr. Amer Hamed Al Suleimani and has grown into a business which spans a variety of industry sectors. PPD has expanded into the leisure and tourism sector and the provision of vehicle rental compliments that development.
The business will operate at Muscat, Salalah and Duqm airports.
This further extends Enterprise Holdings footprint in the region, adding to the operations in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait and Jordan.
Travelers using Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car services in Oman will qualify for a number of global customer programs. These include membership of Enterprise Plus and the Emerald Club from National Car Rental, both of which offer rewards-based on the level of usage.
Michail Mavrovitis, Enterprise franchising operations assistant vice president said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of operations in Oman through this partnership with Ayn Zain Global, a well-respected and important business in the country.
“Oman is a fast-developing market for both business and leisure travelers from many parts of the world who want to be able to rent a vehicle from a large, innovative, global organization with a reputation for excellent service and customer care.
“We want to be where our customers need us, and to deliver a consistent experience wherever they travel. Our aim is to enable people to access mobility where they live, where they work and wherever they travel across the world.”
Ammar Al Suleimani executive director of Ayn Zain Global LLC said: “Ayn Zain Global LLC is proud to partner with Ajar and Enterprise Holdings in representing the three largest global car rental service brands.
“Our highly experienced and customer service-oriented management team, which is complemented by a readily prepped, high quality, contemporary and reliable fleet of vehicles, is focused on ensuring that all of our clients experience complete satisfaction, each and every time they visit our rental offices.
“We strive to exceed our customers’ expectations and reward their loyalty with the highest standards of personal service which include hassle-free travel solutions, tailored specifically to each of our clients unique set of requirements.
“At Ayn Zain Global we are committed to putting our customers’ needs first and as a result they will all enjoy a safe and rewarding motoring experience in Oman.”
Sheikh Ibrahim M. Aljomaih, chief executive officer and chairman vice president of AJAR said: “We have adopted an ambitious plan and successfully established Enterprise Holdings franchises in the rapidly growing Gulf and Middle East markets, heavily investing in building the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands as the premier customer driven rental car option for business travelers, tourists and residents throughout the region.
“We are delighted to partner with the Ayn Zayn Company, adding Oman to the already impressive roster of countries served by Enterprise Holdings. Our Omani partners will benefit everyone, and we welcome them to the team.”
For more information, visit https://www.enterpriseholdings.com/en/index.html.
SOURCE: Enterprise Holdings, Inc. press release.
For more information on Enterprise Rent-A-Car
For more Car Rental & Rail News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS