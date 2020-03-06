Adam Goldstein Leaves Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Royal Caribbean International Patrick Clarke March 06, 2020
Adam Goldstein is out at Royal Caribbean Cruises, Ltd. after 32 years with the company.
Travel Weekly reported that March 2 was Goldstein's last day serving as Vice Chairman of Royal Caribbean. A replacement has still yet to be named.
AmaWaterways to Debut New Cruise Ship on Nile RiverCruise Line & Cruise Ship
American Cruise Lines: Small Ships, Big GrowthCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Windstar President John Delaney to Step Down, Prelog Elevated...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Goldstein, who first joined the cruise giant in 1988, will remain in his role as chairman of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).
Royal Caribbean praised the former president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International for his "countless contributions" and wished him luck in his next chapter.
"Adam Goldstein has made countless contributions to our company since the day he came to RCL in 1988. Adam worked his way up through various roles at the company to eventually serve as president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, president and COO of RCL, and most recently as vice chairman," Royal Caribbean said in a statement.
"Every step of the way, our company was growing, strengthening and becoming more successful—and the parallels between Adam’s achievements and the company’s are no accident. Adam will always be family to us and we wish him the best in his future endeavors," the company added.
For more information on Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS