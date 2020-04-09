Adventures by Disney Cancels June River Cruises, Escapes and Alaska Sailings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti April 09, 2020
In accordance with the latest guidance from international health experts and government officials concerning COVID-19, Adventures by Disney, along with AmaWaterways, has decided to cancel its June river cruises and the associated Escape trips.
Adventures by Disney will be directly contacting all guests who were scheduled to sail aboard these departures, and all impacted travel agents, to discuss rescheduling or remuneration.
Canceled trips include the following:
—Rhine River Cruise: June 14, 2020
—Rhine River Cruise: June 28, 2020
—Rhone River Cruise: June 11, 2020
—Seine River Cruise: June 11, 2020
—Danube River Cruise: June 20, 2020
—Danube River Cruise: June 27, 2020
—Amsterdam Escape: June 21, 2020
—Budapest Escape: June 25, 2020
—Paris Escape: June 9, 2020
—Paris Escape: June 18, 2020
—Amsterdam Escape: June 5, 2020
Adventures by Disney also announced today the cancellation of all seven-night Alaska Cruise Packages through the end of June. The company explained in a statement, “The Canadian government has announced that it will not allow any ship with more than 500 passengers to dock in any Canadian port until July 1, at the earliest.”
Given that these sailings aboard the Disney Wonder are, “scheduled to embark and/or debark in Vancouver and Disney Cruise Line has not been able to secure an alternate homeport, it is necessary to cancel.”
Guests who had booked Adventures by Disney’s seven-night Alaska cruise packages through June 2020 will automatically have their original form of payment refunded.
The following sailings of the Disney Wonder will be canceled:
—9-Night Hawaiian Cruise: April 29, 2020
—10-Night Hawaiian Cruise: May 8, 2020
—7-Night Alaska Cruise: May 18, 2020
—7-Night Alaska Cruise: May 25, 2020
—7-Night Alaska Cruise: June 1, 2020 (7-Night Alaskan Wonders AbD Cruise Package)
—7-Night Alaska Cruise: June 8, 2020 (7-Night Alaskan Wonders AbD Cruise Package)
—7-Night Alaska Cruise: June 15, 2020 (7-Night Alaskan Wonders AbD Cruise Package)
—7-Night Alaska Cruise: June 22, 2020 (7-Night Alaskan Wonders AbD Cruise Package)
—7-Night Alaska Cruise: June 29, 2020 (7-Night Alaskan Wonders AbD Cruise Package)
For more information, visit adventuresbydisney.com.
