Adventures by Disney To Offer Three Enchanting River Cruise Vacations in 2023
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Lauren Bowman January 20, 2022
Adventures by Disney is offering 27 itineraries along the Rhine, Danube and Seine Rivers in Europe for guests to choose from in 2023. And with seasonal sailings – like an Oktoberfest and Christmas market itineraries – these tailored river cruises are ideal for travelers who want to get the most out of their vacation.
Adventures by Disney has partnered with AmaWaterways – a highly awarded river cruise line – to give their guests a unique and luxurious eight-day, seven-night experience with the option for pre-cruise and post-cruise add-ons. Reservations open for booking on January 28, 2022, and a special $500 per person savings through the Adventure by Disney’s Early Booking Offer can be applied.
Visitors can experience the beauty of Switzerland, France, Germany and the Netherlands on a Rhine River cruise. Hike through the Black Forest, visit the French/German town of Strasbourg with its unique history, get a bird’s eye view from the Heidelberg Palace, travel through locks and sail through the famous canals of Amsterdam.
Travelers on the Danube sailings will get to see the inspiring views of Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary. Twirl to your own music along the hilltops featured in “The Sound of Music”, walk the steps of Medieval castles and even have the chance to walk along treetop bridges.
On the Seine River, guests are treated to the enchanting views of provincial France. Walk along the infamous Beaches of Normandy, spend a relaxing day at Monet’s House and Gardens and see the lights of Paris.
These guided river cruises offer curated tours of the regions with special excursions led by experienced guides. To enhance the experience, some sailings – like the Oktoberfest and Food & Wine tours – do not allow guests under the age of 18.
To book your sailing aboard one of these cruises call 1-800-543-0865 or contact a travel agent.
Sponsored Content
For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lauren Bowman
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS