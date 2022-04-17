Last updated: 11:02 AM ET, Sun April 17 2022

After Two Years, Australia’s Ban on Cruise Ships Expires

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli April 17, 2022

Australia and New Zealand Uncovered
Sydney, Australia. (Photo courtesy of Collette)

In what might be the removal of the final roadblock to a return to full international tourism, Australia’s two-year ban on cruise ships expires today, Sunday, April 17.

The country had prohibited foreign vessels from entering its ports since March of 2020, shortly after the coronavirus was declared a global pandemic. Australia had been one of the nations affected by a mass outbreak of COVID-19 that originated on a cruise ship, in this case the Ruby Princess, leading to some of the most restrictive travel rules put into place by any nation.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Winter Harbor Maine, Winter Harbor, Maine, Egg Rock Lighthouse, Egg Rock Maine, Maine lighthouse, Bar Harbor Maine

Cruise Ships Returning to Maine for First Time in Three Years

Face masks are largely mandated aboard flights amid COVID-19.

US Extends Public Transportation Mask Mandates

COVID-19 Test on mobile phone, negative COVID-19 test

ASTA Praises Bipartisan Effort to Update Rules on...

The view from Timothy Hill overlooking Basseterre, the capital of St. Kitts and Nevis.

CDC Lowers COVID-19 Travel Warnings for More Caribbean Countries

It was only a month ago that the first tourists set foot in Australia in almost two years after the Australian government took a more pragmatic approach to living with COVID-19 instead of trying to fully prevent it.

Those two years came at a price, however. According to Bloomberg News, citing data from the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the ban on cruise ships cost the Australian economy more than $7 billion over two years.

“(Cruise lines) are preparing for a carefully managed resumption of operations in a sector that previously supported more than 18,000 Australian jobs,” CLIA said in a statement.

There are still details to work out. It is unknown if there will be a limit to capacity on ships docking at Australian ports, but it is known that all crew and passengers on ships arriving in Australia must be vaccinated. There is also expected to be face masks and testing protocols.

P&O Cruises’ Pacific Explorer was expected to be one of the first ships to dock in Sydney on Monday as it prepares to resume a full schedule next month.

For more information on Australia

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Riviera River Cruises - The Seine, Paris and Normandy

Riviera River Cruises Offers Savings on France Itineraries

Riviera River Cruises

AmaWaterways and Town of Vilshofen, Germany, Christen New Dock

Viking Endows New Chair of Polar Marine Geoscience at University of Cambridge

Princess Cruises Announces Sale on Alaska Voyages

How Cruise Travel Is Sailing Into a Sustainable Future

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS