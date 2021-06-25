Last updated: 12:51 PM ET, Fri June 25 2021

AIDA Cruises To Sail From Hamburg Beginning July 31

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke June 25, 2021

AIDA Cruises AIDAmar cruise ship
AIDA Cruises' AIDAmar cruise ship. (photo via Björn Forenius/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

AIDA Cruises will open the 2021 season at a third German cruise port, with AIDAmar setting sail from Hamburg on July 31, the cruise line announced.

Hamburg joins Kiel and Rostock-Warnemünde. Bookings for the new cruises out of Hamburg taking place between July 31 and October 16, 2021, opened Friday.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Itineraries
Packed suitcase ready for travel
MS Santa Cruz II

Hurtigruten To Unveil Galapagos Cruises in January 2022

The Silver Moon during sea trials in August 2020,

Silversea Resumes Ultra-Luxury Cruising With Two New Ships

MSC Meraviglia docked at her new homeport in Miami.

MSC Cruises Will Restart US Sailings To the Caribbean This Summer

Halloween on the High Seas – The Pumpkin Tree Aboard the Disney Dream

Disney Cruise Line Announces Fall, Holiday 2022 Itineraries

The seven-day voyages will depart every Saturday, initially sailing to the Dutch cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam for overnight stays in both destinations. AIDA plans to add calls at additional ports as more destinations open for cruise tourism.

The company will also offer a 40-day voyage in the Caribbean with AIDAsol sailing from/to Hamburg between October 16 and November 25, 2021, followed by two 43-day "Great Caribbean Winter Break" sailings from/to Hamburg beginning on November 25, 2021, and January 7, 2022.

All sailings will be operated with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. What's more, the "AIDA Promise," which provides added flexibility and peace of mind for customers through low deposits and free rebooking options, is included in the travel price for new bookings up to July 31, 2021, and is valid for departures up to March 31, 2022.

For more information on Germany

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke
Manuela Schwesig, prime minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

Crystal Cruises Names Godmother of Crystal Endeavor

Crystal Cruises

Where Do Black Executives Rank in the Cruise Industry?

Royal Caribbean Reports Positive COVID-19 Cases Onboard Adventure of the Seas

Celebrity Earns VERIFIED Status from Sharecare

Carnival’s Q2 Booking Volumes Up 45 Percent Due To Pent-Up Demand

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS