AIDA Cruises To Sail From Hamburg Beginning July 31
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke June 25, 2021
AIDA Cruises will open the 2021 season at a third German cruise port, with AIDAmar setting sail from Hamburg on July 31, the cruise line announced.
Hamburg joins Kiel and Rostock-Warnemünde. Bookings for the new cruises out of Hamburg taking place between July 31 and October 16, 2021, opened Friday.
The seven-day voyages will depart every Saturday, initially sailing to the Dutch cities of Amsterdam and Rotterdam for overnight stays in both destinations. AIDA plans to add calls at additional ports as more destinations open for cruise tourism.
The company will also offer a 40-day voyage in the Caribbean with AIDAsol sailing from/to Hamburg between October 16 and November 25, 2021, followed by two 43-day "Great Caribbean Winter Break" sailings from/to Hamburg beginning on November 25, 2021, and January 7, 2022.
All sailings will be operated with enhanced health and safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. What's more, the "AIDA Promise," which provides added flexibility and peace of mind for customers through low deposits and free rebooking options, is included in the travel price for new bookings up to July 31, 2021, and is valid for departures up to March 31, 2022.
