AmaWaterways Adds Third Seven River Journeys
August 16, 2021
AmaWaterways' new Seven River Journeys are generating tremendous demand and the cruise line has added another 47-day sailing.
A new Seven River Journey will now take place in 2023, taking guests to 14 countries. This sailing, taking place during the fall, will visit many regions during the wine harvest and during the colorful fall foliage season. The sailing begins August 24, 2023, in Paris, France, and finishes October 9, 2023, in Giurgiu, Romania.
“Our Seven River Journeys have generated such an amazing response from our guests, and we are delighted to offer yet another opportunity for travelers to immerse themselves in the beautiful regions of Europe during one of my favorite times of year, the delightful autumn season,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “From exploring fairytale castles and storybook villages enveloped in brilliant fall colors to enjoying seasonal wines and the autumn apple harvest, Seven River Journey–Autumn Edition takes place during the perfect time of year for guests to spend extended time in some of Europe’s most-sought-after destinations.”
Guests sail onboard three separate ships, including the AmaLyra, the AmaCerto and the AmaVerde. The journey begins sailing on the AmaLyra for the first six days in France's Normandy region. The following approximately 30 days are onboard the AmaCerto, sailing the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, France and Switzerland. The journey wraps up with a couple of weeks onboard the AmaVerde, traveling through Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Bulgaria and Romania.
The sailing has all the signature aspects of an AmaWaterways cruise, including fine-dining, the full benefits of a Wellness Host, land excursions, seamless transfers between the three ships. Cruises include complimentary laundry, portage services, gratuities and a dedicated cruise manager.
Cruise fares start at $26,999 per guest.
