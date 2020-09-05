AmaWaterways Announces Abrupt Extension of Suspension
Rich Thomaselli September 05, 2020
AmaWaterways is extending its suspension of service due to the coronavirus, a month after returning to the water.
The river cruise line made the announcement to stop operations everywhere except charter cruises in Germany. It will extend through Oct. 31.
“We are continuously monitoring the updates from global health authorities and local governments in the U.S. and around the world with regards to the ongoing situation. At this time, we have extended suspensions for river cruise sailings embarking through October 31, 2020,” says an announcement posted on the company’s website and sent to travel advisors, according to The Maritime Executive.
AmaWaterways was thrilled earlier this summer when it decided to resume operations with one of its 25 ships, the AmaKristina. Ideally, trying one boat at the time would help the line test its new health and safety protocols.
“Although many countries continue to have travel restrictions in place, we have begun operating a series of sailings for European guests, in collaboration with an established German tour operator, e-hoi,” Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways, said at the time of the announcement. “With these sailings, we have been able to put into practice and perfect our enhanced health and safety protocols while demonstrating that travelers can enjoy our unforgettable river cruise vacations with peace of mind.”
But if there is certainty about COVID-19, it’s the uncertainty. AmaWaterways decided to pivot on its decision – even with the health and safety changes.
