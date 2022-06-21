Last updated: 02:33 PM ET, Tue June 21 2022

AmaWaterways Celebrates 20 Years With Webinar & Virtual ‘Sip & Sail’

PHOTO: AmaWaterways Kristin Karst and Rudi Schreiner celebrate victory at the 2019 Travvy Awards. (photo by Alexia Adana)

AmaWaterways is inviting the travel advisor community to attend two upcoming virtual events in celebration of the luxury river cruise line’s 20th anniversary:

Special Webinar Wednesday On June 22

To kick off its 20th anniversary, AmaWaterways will host a dedicated Webinar Wednesday June 22 at 1:30 p.m. EDT / 10:30 a.m. PST to announce a special 20th anniversary offer for guests, along with exclusive incentives for travel advisors.

Hosted by AmaWaterways’ executives and featuring travel industry guests, the celebratory session will provide insights from Co-Founder Kristin Karst regarding the integral part travel advisors have played in the company’s success since its start in 2002 and news on future expansion plans.

Travel advisors are encouraged to sign up for the event via AmaWaterways’ Travel Advisor Portal.

Virtual ‘Sip & Sail’ On June 30

On June 30 at 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. PST, travel advisors and guests can join AmaWaterways for a virtual “Sip & Sail” in which Co-Founders Rudi Schreiner and Kristin Karst will be joined by surprise guests as they share memories of pivotal events and experiences that have shaped the past two decades.

Each special guest will share personal insights into their experiences within travel and tourism, highlighting their favourite river cruise journeys.

Schreiner and Karst will raise a glass with AmaWaterways’ new Danube-inspired anniversary cocktail – the AmaTwenty – to toast to the exciting new adventures that the cruise line has in store for 2023 and beyond. Those who would like to prepare the AmaTwenty themselves to enjoy during the “Sip & Sail” can find the recipe on AmaWaterways’ website.

Again, travel advisors are encouraged to sign up for the event via AmaWaterways’ Travel Advisor Portal.

The virtual “Sip & Sail” will be broadcasted on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/AmaWaterways and on YouTube at YouTube.com/AmaWaterways.

Travel Advisors are encouraged to invite their clients who have sailed with AmaWaterways or are looking to sail to join.

