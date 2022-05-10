AmaWaterways Extends Free Cruise Offer for Frontline Medical Personnel
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Claudette Covey May 10, 2022
As a tribute to National Nurses Week, AmaWaterways extended its it complementary river cruise offer for frontline medical personnel with more 2022 Europe sailing dates.
The offer applies to medical personnel on 46 departure dates with one paying guest in each stateroom.
To qualify and view available itineraries, medical personnel or their travel advisors must provide their credentials at Waterways.com/Hero2022 and reserve cruises by June 30, 2022.
“Frontline medical heroes have been selflessly caring for others since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic over two years ago, and we want to show our continued appreciation for their heroic work,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
` It gives me great pleasure to welcome these hardworking individuals on board for an unforgettable river cruise vacation where they can explore the grand capitals and charming Old-World villages of the Danube, the fairytale castles of the Rhine and much more!”
Travel advisors can book thei8r frontline medical clients by calling 800-626-0126, visiting AmaWaterways.com/Hero2022 or the agent portal at AmaWaterways.com.
