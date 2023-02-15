AmaWaterways Extends TC Credits on Air, Land Packages
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Claudette Covey February 15, 2023
AmaWaterways extended its tour conductor (TC) promotion, enabling travel advisors who book groups of 10 or more to earn TCs on all components of the vacation, including the river cruise, airfare and pre- and post-cruise land packages.
The offer applies to “all-new group contracts signed with deposits paid between October 1, 2022, and March 31, 2023, select 2023 and 2024 Europe and Mekong River cruise departures,” AmaWaterways said.
“Advisors have until March 31, 2023, to sign a group contract for select Europe and Mekong sailings allowing them to earn one TC credit for every nine full-paying guests booked in each of the three trip components – river cruise, airfare and pre- and post-cruise land packages.”
Agents can apply the TCs to the 10th guest or group leader. The value of the TCs can also be used as a discount for a group or as an additional commission.
“We are thrilled to see the strong rebound in travel, and we are experiencing an unprecedented demand for our innovative group offers,” said Kristin Karst, co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways.
“Travel advisors are extremely busy and by offering tour conductor credits on all three portions of their client’s river cruise vacation – airfare, land packages and river cruise – we’re making it easier and even more rewarding for them to trust us with all their group needs.”
On a related note, AmaWaterways added Course 3 – “Group Business with AmaWaterways” – to its AmaAcademy educational platform, which can be accessed on the Travel Advisor Port on the company’s website.
Graduates of the third course who make a new reservation within 90 days of completing it will receive a $50 reward gift card. Advisors new to AmaAcademy can earn $150 in reward gift cards if they complete the three courses within 90 days.
“Group business is extremely important to AmaWaterways and we are excited to offer a new module as part of our AmaAcademy that focuses on providing travel advisors the information and tools they need to grow their business in this thriving segment,” said AmaWaterways Senior Vice President of Sales Alex Pinelo.
“Since the launch of AmaAcademy in 2019, we have had over 15,000 travel advisors complete Course 1, which not only provides them with important product knowledge to grow their business but also qualifies them for reduced fam rates to experience for themselves our magnificent fleet of 26 ships.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS