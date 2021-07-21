Last updated: 12:32 PM ET, Wed July 21 2021

AmaWaterways Inducted Into French Culinary Association

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Theresa Norton July 21, 2021

Culinary Director, Chef Robert Kellerhals
AmaWaterways' Culinary Director, Chef Robert Kellerhals. (Photo via AmaWaterways)

AmaWaterways has been inducted into Tables et Auberges de France, a French association that celebrates regional flavors and locally sourced ingredients.

Trending Now
Food and Drink
Pints of beer
Delicious onboard dining

Atlas’ World Navigator Will Offer Six World-Class...

Kaiser Grille Palm Springs

The Foodie Paradise That Is Palm Springs

Chef Tom Gray and his wife, Sarah Marie, at their restaurant, Town Hall.

One Florida City’s Sustainable Foodie Culture

Woman holds a cacao pod at Hacienda La Danesa

Tour Company Offers Chocolate-Themed Galapagos Cruise

ADVERTISING

Leading the induction of 20 of its ships is AmaWaterways’ Culinary Director, Chef Robert Kellerhals. As the first river cruise line to be honored by the association, AmaWaterways is now featured in their recently released culinary guide, “Tables et Auberges de France & International 2021 White Guide.”

“Culinary excellence is one of my personal passions and a key element of our river cruise experience, so we are incredibly honored and proud that our talented culinary director, Robert Kellerhals, and our ships have been recognized by an organization like Tables et Auberges de France, which celebrates regional flavors and locally sourced ingredients,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.

Now in its 26th year, Tables et Auberges de France promotes the skills of individuals committed to unique and creative cuisine in harmony with culinary traditions. Today, the association includes nearly 2,000 independent establishments, ranging from renowned top restaurants to small country inns – and now, river cruise ships.

With a focus on farm-to-table offerings, Kellerhals works with a team of five corporate chefs to craft dishes using local and artisan products sourced primarily from family-run farms along the rivers.

Dining in The Chef's Table on the AmaPrima.
Dining in The Chef's Table on AmaWaterways' AmaPrima. (Photo via AmaWaterways)

AmaWaterways also offers epicurean-focused shore excursions, including bringing guests to a local home for a demonstration of traditional Bulgarian Banitsa pastries and visiting a traditional wine-producing estate to learn about centuries-old winemaking methods.

For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe, France

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Carnival Sunrise in Bermuda

Carnival Brands To Operate Up To 75% of Combined Fleet in 2021

Carnival Cruise Line

Crystal Endeavor Expedition Yacht Operates Maiden Voyage In Iceland

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gives Essential Workers Free Cruises

Florida Governor Says He Will Take CDC Cruise Order Fight to Supreme Court

Seven Carnival Ships To Resume Service in September and October

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS