AmaWaterways Inducted Into French Culinary Association
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Theresa Norton July 21, 2021
AmaWaterways has been inducted into Tables et Auberges de France, a French association that celebrates regional flavors and locally sourced ingredients.
Leading the induction of 20 of its ships is AmaWaterways’ Culinary Director, Chef Robert Kellerhals. As the first river cruise line to be honored by the association, AmaWaterways is now featured in their recently released culinary guide, “Tables et Auberges de France & International 2021 White Guide.”
“Culinary excellence is one of my personal passions and a key element of our river cruise experience, so we are incredibly honored and proud that our talented culinary director, Robert Kellerhals, and our ships have been recognized by an organization like Tables et Auberges de France, which celebrates regional flavors and locally sourced ingredients,” said Rudi Schreiner, president and co-founder of AmaWaterways.
Now in its 26th year, Tables et Auberges de France promotes the skills of individuals committed to unique and creative cuisine in harmony with culinary traditions. Today, the association includes nearly 2,000 independent establishments, ranging from renowned top restaurants to small country inns – and now, river cruise ships.
With a focus on farm-to-table offerings, Kellerhals works with a team of five corporate chefs to craft dishes using local and artisan products sourced primarily from family-run farms along the rivers.
AmaWaterways also offers epicurean-focused shore excursions, including bringing guests to a local home for a demonstration of traditional Bulgarian Banitsa pastries and visiting a traditional wine-producing estate to learn about centuries-old winemaking methods.
