AmaWaterways Introduces ‘Soulful Epicurean Experience on the River’ Specialty Cruise
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Lacey Pfalz June 17, 2022
AmaWaterways announced a new cruise package celebrating the Black contribution in France through food, music, history and more called A Soulful Epicurean Experience on the River, which follows the Colors of Provence itinerary and includes a new 3-night post-cruise experience in Paris.
The sailing departs on August 24, 2023, from Arles and ends in Lyon. The 7-night itinerary is onboard the AmaKristina.
The special itinerary includes excursions highlighting the region’s jazz, food and wine, as well as the region’s Black history. One such excursion honors Josephine Baker, the first Black woman inducted into France’s Pantheon mausoleum, while another is a “Black History of Paris” city tour.
Travelers who book the special itinerary can save $1,180 per person when booked by September 30, 2022, with the introductory package pricing offer. With the savings, the cruise and land package is $4,499 per person. Guests also receive a complimentary hotel transfer.
“Following ongoing dialogue between the AmaWaterways leadership team and our valued travel advisor partners in recent years, we identified significant demand for a curated experience that connects Black travelers both to each other and to international destinations rich with African-American history,” said Jazzmine Douse, director of national accounts at AmaWaterways and member of Northstar Travel Group’s Black Advisory Board. “We believe our Soulful Epicurean Experience on the River cruise is the perfect way to celebrate the heritage, traditions and cultures of our global family."
For more information or to book the sailing, contact your preferred travel advisor or visit AmaWaterways.
