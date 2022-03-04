AmaWaterways' New All-Inclusive Packages Only Available Through Advisors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship AmaWaterways Bruce Parkinson March 03, 2022
AmaWaterways is celebrating the start of its 2022 Europe sailing season with new all-inclusive packages, bundling a 7-night river cruise with airfare, transfers, a pre- or post-cruise land package, port charges and a travel protection plan.
The AmaWaterways ‘More to Love’ sale is available on select 2022 European river cruises, and is available only through travel advisors, who will get their river cruise commission rate on the full package. Packages start at $7,039 per person.
To provide more flexibility, two alternative specially priced packages are also available for clients with their own air or land arrangements. The ‘More to Love’ sale is available for new FIT reservations on over 60 cruises departing between March and year-end.
“Over the past two years, we have held more than 4,000 virtual events with our travel partners and during a recent Webinar Wednesday, we asked what they needed most from us to encourage their clients to travel in 2022,” said Kristin Karst, AmaWaterways co-founder and EVP.
“The response was clear -- many clients need the extra level of security that would come from an all-inclusive air, cruise and land package where AmaWaterways would take care of them from start to finish.”
Pre- or post-cruise land packages available within this offer encourage guests to explore the historic city of Amsterdam, the beautiful architecture of Budapest or the charming streets of Prague. Paris, Lucerne/Zurich and Lake Como land packages can be substituted for an additional $600 per person. Stateroom category and business class airfare upgrades are possible.
Once on board, guests will enjoy a choice of up to 23 enriching small-group excursions, fine dining, complimentary wine and beer with lunch and dinner, a Sip & Sail cocktail hour every evening, daily wellness activities and many more outstanding experiences for which the river cruise line is known.
Some of the itineraries in the ‘More To Love’ sale include: Best of Holland & Belgium: Legendary Danube: Captivating Rhine; Vineyards of the Rhine & Moselle; Paris & Normandy and Colors of Provence.
“The travel industry is poised for a remarkable rebound and with this offer, AmaWaterways has equipped our travel partners with an excellent reason to reach out to all their clients who will appreciate the excellent value in this inclusive worry-free package,” said Alex Pinelo, SVP of sales.
“Our travel partners have been so supportive throughout these challenging times, and we are thrilled to have them at our side as we launch our 2022 European season on March 6.”
Sponsored Content
For more information on AmaWaterways, Europe, Eastern Europe
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Bruce Parkinson
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS