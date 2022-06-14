AmaWaterways Plans to Add Second River Cruise Ship in Egypt
AmaWaterways announced plans to operate a second ship on the Nile River in Egypt in 2024.
The second ship, named AmaLilia after the blue water lily of ancient Egypt, will join the AmaDahlia on the Nile.
The two ships offer the “Secrets of Egypt & Nile” itinerary, an 11-night cruise and land experience. The seven-night roundtrip river cruise is paired with a three-night pre-cruise and one-night post-cruise stay in Cairo.
“It is incredibly exciting to be able to expand our river cruise offerings on the legendary Nile River with AmaLilia, which will be another stunning, intimate ship,” said Kristin Karst, executive vice president and co-founder of AmaWaterways. “Egypt is one of the most fascinating destinations in the world, and we’ve seen such wonderful interest from both our loyal guests as well as new guests since we launched our first ship there in September 2021. We look forward to welcoming even more travelers to join us to experience the ancient wonders of Egypt!”
Additional details about the new ship will be announced at a later date.
